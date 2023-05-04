UPND ANGERED BY SUGGESTIONS TO GRAB MWEETWA’S VEHICLE FOR NON-PERFORMANCE

By Michael Nyumbu

A suggestion by a Cuundu Caitwa caller on Byta FM Radio to retrieve the Ministerial Vehicle for Southern Province Minister, Cornelius Mweetwa for non-performance has angered the United Party for National Development-UPND in Choma district.

During Tuesday’s Cuundu Caitwa Governance program, the named caller charged that Mweetwa’s luxury Ministerial Vehicle be replaced with a Toyota Corolla or Toyota Spacio.

But UPND Choma Central Constituency Information and Publicity Secretary, Navy Moonga, says the suggestion is annoying and disrespectful to the Provincial Minister.

He states that Mweetwa is a hardworking man who is doing everything possible to change the face of his constituency, highlighting efforts such as lobbing for better roads from James Ndambo, some of which have already been worked on.

Moonga, who is also Mubala Ward Councilor, says people said should have respect for their Member of Parliament and stop calling for him to be given a small vehicle.

He added that Mweetwa has changed the face of Choma Central Constituency, especially rural which had challenges such as water and lack of classrooms.

