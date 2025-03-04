UPND ANNOUNCES NEW MEDIA AND MINISTERIAL TEAMS APPOINTMENTS



The ruling United Party for National Development (UPND) has announced changes to its media and ministerial teams, with Elvis Nkandu, the Minister of Sports and Arts, appointed as the new Deputy Party Spokesperson.





Addressing the Press in Lusaka, Party Spokesperson Cornelius Mweewta says Mark Simuuwe has been appointed as the new Media Director, replacing Ruth Dante, and will be assisted by Mr. Situla Sikwindi.



Mr. Oliver Shalala has been named as the new Media Consultant.





Mr. Mweetwa says The Ministerial Team has been set up to effectively articulate government policies to the public, extending beyond individual ministries.





He says the party leader, President Hakainde Hichilema has appointed a range of key ministers to this team, including Dr. Elijah Muchima (Minister of Health), Doreen Mwamba (Minister of Community Development), Chipoka Mulenga (Minister of Commerce), Paul Kabuswe (Minister of Mines), and Likando Mufalari (Deputy Government Whip in Parliament) as well as Transport and Logistics Minister Frank Tayali.



Diamond TV