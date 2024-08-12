UPND APPETITE TO OPRESS OPPONENTS IS WORRYING- SP WOMEN



….stands in solidarity with NDC leader Saboi Imboela



Lusaka… Monday, August 12, 2024



The Socialist Party (SP) women have bemoaned the appetite of the UPND Government to oppress their political Opponents.



This came to light when an SP women delegation led by Mrs Mutinta Mazoka M’membe visited NDC President Saboi Imboela at Kabwata Police Station.



Speaking, Sunday, SP National Resource Mobilisation Chairperson Olivia Phiri said it is a sad situation in the country that political leaders are going through what they are going through.



Phiri said it is for this reason that come 2026, such inhumane acts should not be allowed to continue.



She said despite the oppression, the opposition will not relent and is getting stronger.



Phiri is hopeful that the Zambians are now able to see the kind of bad leadership that was ushered into power.



“We have visited Saboi, she is in high spirit. We know how it feels to be in detention especially for a woman.. The appetite of the UPND Government to see their opponents oppressed is unacceptable and worrying. We are getting strong we are not going to relent,” she said.



Phiri has since implored the Zambians to remove such kind of regime which is there to oppress the people.