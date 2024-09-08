FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE



UPND Applauds President Hichilema’s Successful State Visit to China



September 7, 2024



The United Party for National Development (UPND) is pleased to highlight the significance of President Hakainde Hichilema’s recent visit to China, which promises to bring positive outcomes for Zambia. This visit marks 60 years of strong bilateral relations between Zambia and China, a friendship that began with our founding father, Dr. Kenneth Kaunda, and Chairman Mao Zedong, and continues to thrive under the leadership of President Hichilema and President Xi Jinping.



China has been a steadfast ally to Zambia, consistently offering support during times of crisis. This enduring partnership exemplifies true friendship, and we are deeply appreciative of China’s continued commitment to our nation’s development. As a party dedicated to fostering international relations, UPND is particularly pleased with the recent engagements in the energy, mining, and agriculture sectors.



Zambia has faced significant challenges in recent years, particularly in the energy sector, due to El Niño-induced droughts that have also impacted agriculture. The Chinese government’s gesture to assist Zambia in diversifying its energy mix is a welcomed development. This support will be instrumental in addressing our energy deficit and ensuring the sustainable growth of our economy.



Historically, China has partnered with Zambia on critical projects, such as the Tazama Pipeline, which played a vital role during a crisis in accessing seaports. This partnership is being revived, along with other initiatives like the revitalization of Mulungushi Textiles, further demonstrating China’s commitment to Zambia’s economic development.



We also recognize and appreciate the signing of various Memoranda of Understanding (MOUs) between Zambia and China across multiple sectors during this year’s Forum for China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC). These agreements will pave the way for enhanced collaboration and mutual benefit, strengthening the ties between our two nations.



As UPND, we remain committed to promoting party-to-party relations and ensuring that Zambia continues to benefit from this enduring friendship. We look forward to witnessing the positive impact of these engagements on the lives of the Zambian people.



