UPND ARE DICTATORS- Chilangwa

UPND ARE DICTATORS

…why arrest a whistleblower, asks Chilangwa as he invites US vice president Harris Kamala to visit Munir

By New Dawn Reporter

UPND can not host the Democracy Summit this Wednesday because they are dictators, PF acting secretary general Nickson Chilangwa has said.

Chilangwa said detaining and arresting a whistleblower is undemocratic, a practice the UPND and President Hakainde Hichilema have captured to be their hallmark in governance.

He said instead of detaining and arresting a whistleblower, President Hichilema and the UPND should have asked the whistleblower to help them with information about the alleged corruption involving two senior ministers in his cabinet.

Chilangwa said, sadly President Hichilema was protecting corruption and the corrupt individuals mentioned.

He said those attending the democratic conference were in a wrong place, where democratic fundamentals were abused by the UPND regime.