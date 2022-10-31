UPND ATTACKS SOCIALIST PARTY MEMBERS IN SERENJE – M’MEMBE

Socialist Party President, Dr. Fred M’membe, says United Party for National Development-UPND cadres attacked one of their campaign camps in Serenje, Sunday.

M’membe notes that two of his party members were badly beaten, including their Councilor from the next ward and a Central Province party official.

He adds that the vehicle belonging to the party’s Central Province official was smashed.

M’membe has called President Hakainde Hichilema and other UPND leaders to stop their members from commiting acts of violence that is getting out of hand.

He warns that if the trend continues, his party members will have no choice but to defend themselves with any means necessary, adding that violence begets violence.