UPND BEING UNFAIR TO WIN KWACHA, KABUSHI ELECTIONS – EF

Economic Front (EF) Party Chairperson for Information and Media, Fewdays Nsensema, has accused the United Party for National Development-UPND, of using unfair practices in a bid to win the Kabushi and Kwacha Constituency by-elections in Ndola.

Nsensema notes that it is surprising on how UPND have become desperate on winning the 15th September, 2022 by-elections by releasing empowerment in Ndola a few days to the polls.

The Ndola City Council recently stated that they will disburse over K5 million Constituency Development Funds-CDF grants to 260 Cooperatives.

Nsensema questions how the approval and disbursement process of CDF has become so simple because of elections in Kabushi and Kwacha despite the President and Finance Minister complaining of bottlenecks in the disbursement of the monies.

He urges the UPND not be so naive and be quick to forget that such an action is tantamount to electoral malpractices which may lead to nullification of election results.

Nsensema says it is surprising that the UPND are using the same tactics they condemned while in opposition to win an election.

He warns the ruling party that such maneuvers of vote buying, unleashing the Anti-Corruption Commission on Bowman Lusambo Joe Malanji and blocking them from standing by misinterpreting the law will not genuinely secure them the two seats.