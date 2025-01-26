UPND BLOGGERS CRY-“WHY DO WE LET EMMANUEL MWAMBA CONTROL NATIONAL NARRATIVE?”

What is true is,the PF still controls the media space especially social media platforms!

These guys use every little situation to create fake content for our unsuspecting citizens.

We remain with rebuttals.

And the reason for this is simple; people personalized these roles and neglected our opposition media gurus who would drive the media narrative.

In the media,once you leave a gap, someone occupies it.

Emmanuel so far is leading the narrative while we defend, rebut and seemingly even fail to properly embarrass him.

Can we evaluate our media networks and agree that we lost our team that we had in the opposition.

How can Emmanuel flood our foras in defence surely?

And what is also true is,it is not how many people write to rebuke him that will contain him,but how many of our media people get empowered and create the right content!

Disorganized and poorly drafted responses give him much more credit.

And,let’s ensure our political media team are the ones to comment more than those in Gvt positions as these issues are more political in nature.

The Patriot ✍🏿