By KBN TV

UPND BLOGS PANIC OVER PETAUKE LOSS…..



“If we can’t win a By-election, then there is cause for worry, it means voters have moved.





Why? Arrogance and failure to implement campaign promises. We will have challenges to contain these opposition guys in a general election, they are highly motivated now, you don’t allow that 17 months before the election.



Let’s agree, they are better by far when it comes to networking, mobilising and electioneering.





Wait they start releasing songs and receiving defectors. If we want to flip the situation, we need a serious retreat. P1 should go out of town, even in Siavonga, Lower Zambezi, Mulungushi Rock, Livingstone, or anywhere else. Call All Ministers, MPs, Councillors, DCs, advisors.



Discuss the way forward. Without a written strategy, you can’t achieve anything politically. Simple Question. What was our message in Petauke?





When Nakachinda puked tribal rhetoric, we just started sharing videos, no senior govt official went to Petauke to water that down.





They managed to incite voters against Boma, the rest is history. Release campaign logistic, fund us, we are available, we can turn the whole country Red. Akaso will sink us.”