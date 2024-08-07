UPND BWEENGWA MEMBER OF PARLIAMENT MICHELO KASAUTA POSTS THAT ‘UKWA’ HAVE GÚNS, NEED TO BE DEALT WITH

Bweengwa MP shares….

It is high time that we find a systematic way of handling this UKWA criminal organization before we live to regret.

This is African politics, these guys have illegal means of wanting to get back into power better we deal with them now.

We are aware that these criminals have illegal guns which thy want to use in 2026 better rounded up now and confiscate them otherwise they will give us hell in 2026.

Hon. Michelo Kasauta

Bweengwa Constituency MP

07-08-2024