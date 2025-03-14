UPND Bweengwa MP Michelo Kasautu says Catholic Bishops are Criminals

UPND MP says Catholic Bishops are Criminals



…four MPs complain to the Speaker over Kasautu’s remarks..



Bweengwa MP, Michelo Kasautu, says Catholic Bishops are criminals





UNPARLIAMENTARY CONDUCT BY HON. MICHELO KASAUTU. MP FOR BWEENGWA



We the undersigned Members of Parliament, wish to bring to your attention a grave

breach of parliamentary etiquette and standing orders by Hon. Michelo Kasautu. MP

for Bweengwa.





During the Vice President’s question time today. Hon. Mutotwe Kafwaya posed a question regarding the government’s plans to reconcile with the church following the

unfortunate remarks made by UPND Secretary General Mr. Batuke Imenda.





Regrettably, Hon. Michelo Kasautu was interrupting the proceedings with running

commentaries that “We can not reconcile with those criminals, those are criminals” in

apparent reference to the Catholic Church and its leadership as “criminals.”





This unbecoming conduct is in clear contravention of Standing Orders No. 69 and No.72. which emphasize the importance of not interrupting speakers and using non-

provocative language, respectively.



The Catholic Church has made immense contributions to Zambia’s development, establishing schools, hospitals, and orphanages.





Their selfless work deserves respect and

appreciation, not derogatory remarks.



We urge you to take appropriate action to address this breach of parliamentary conduct and ensure that such incidents do not recur.





Signed;



Hon. Kalalwe Mukosa. MP for Chinsali



Hon. Kampamba Mulenga. MP for Kalulushi



Hon. Melesiana Phiri, MP for Milanzi



Hon. Francis Kapyanga, MP for Mpika



Hon. Davies Chisopa, MP for Mkushi South