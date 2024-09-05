UPND CADRE DISMISSES GOVERNMENT’S THREE HOURS LOANDSHEDDING SCHEDULE …calls it mere PR



Lusaka, September 4, 2024 —The UPND Lusaka District Information and Publicity Secretary Matomola Likwanya has criticized the government’s provision of three hours of electricity, calling it nothing more than “public relations.”



Matomola’s remarks raise questions about the UPND’s confidence in the government’s ability to resolve the ongoing power crisis, as he equated the limited supply to having no power at all.



Instead of supporting public initiatives, the UPND official appears to be promoting private business interests, urging citizens to engage with the party in solar business opportunities.



“Invest in solar, bane,” he wrote, encouraging Zambians to turn away from public infrastructure and look towards the UPND for solar solutions. This call has sparked concerns about whether the party is prioritizing its business ventures over supporting national efforts to improve power supply.