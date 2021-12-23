UPND CADRES BREAK INTO ZAMBEZI PORTLAND



About 30 vehicles belonging to workers at Zambezi Portland cement in Ndola, Copperbelt province, were last evening damaged by United Party for National Development (UPND) cadres who stormed the plant accusing them of storing opposition Patriotic Front PF regalia in their containers.



Speaking to journalist after the situation was contained by police, Zambezi Portland Chief Executive Officer Gomeli Litana refuted the claims of storing PF Materia at the company premises.



When contacted for a comment, UPND Ndola district information publicity secretary David Zimba confirmed that the said cadres belong to the ruling party, but that the UPND will not tolerate lawlessness from its youths by disrupting production at the plant which has continued providing employment to them.