UPND CADRES CLOSE LUANGWA COUNCIL CHAIRPERSON’S OFFICE

By Darius Choonya

Some ruling UPND cadres have closed down the office of Luangwa Council Chairperson, Lawrence Shaba on account that his election was nullified.

The cadres in the company of the UPND losing candidate Arthur Lungu closed down the office demanding that Mr. Shaba produces a stay of execution.

In an interview with Diamond News, Mr. Shaba says he has since decided to leave Luangwa District due to the continued harassment by the UPND cadres.

He claims that his life is now in danger.

But when contacted for a comment, UPND Secretary General, Batuke Imenda says he is not aware of the development and that he will give a statement once he obtains information pertaining to the incidence.

On September 24, 2021 a tribunal sitting in Luangwa nullified Mr. Shaba’s election citing electoral violence.

Mr. Shaba however appealed the decision of the tribunal to the constitutional court pending determination of the appeal.

