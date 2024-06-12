By Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba

UPND Cadres Divide and Allocate Lusaka National Wildlife Park Land

Led by a well-known UPND cadre who was recently involved in the University of Zambia land grab in Lilayi, UPND cadres were found sharing land in the Lusaka National Wildlife Park.

A check in the area found cadres surveying, cutting trees and demarcating the land. In some cases, building materials were being transported on the recently divided new illegal plots.

In the last few weeks, reports have intensified on how cadres are grabbing this land but both Ministry of Land and Tourism remain quiet