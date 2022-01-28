UPND CADRES IN KASAMA THREATEN TO BEAT UP POLICE

Case involving infamous four Kasama youths fails to take off

Trial in a matter in which four Kasama youths, suspected to be political cadres from the United Party for National Development, or UPND, that are allegedly seen captured in a video that has gone viral mercilessly beating up a local senior civil servant in her office, has today failed to take off in the Kasama Magistrate Court.



The case’s failure to take off is due to some supporters of the UPND being at the Court premises while clad in their political party regalia, a scenario which made the Court adjourn the matter to 3rd February 2022.



The infamous four, who are facing charges of assault, criminal trespass and theft, remain remanded at Kasama’s Milima Correctional Facility.



Appearing before Principal Resident Magistrate, Osward Chibalo, on Monday, the accused quartet namely; Andrew Sichimba, 27 of Mukulumpe township, Boniface Kaonga, 30 of Musenga Township, Nathan Phiri, 23 of Amini village and Costen Kalimwengo 24 of Winberg suburb, pleaded not guilty.