UPND CADRES MAN HANDLE EACH OTHER OVER STATE HOUSE SALAULA

GOVERNING United Party for National Development-UPND officials in Mazabuka, Wednesday afternoon, scrambled for second hand clothes donated by First Lady, Mutinta Hichilema, through Special Duties Officer, William Banda.

The incident happened soon after the donation of assorted goods to the party and Persons with Disabilities at an event held at the UPND District Secretariat.

Party members who comprised of Ward Officials from Mazabuka Central Constituency could not wait to share the clothes in an orderly manner as they tussled for the lot.

A Byta FM Journalist reports that the party officials manhandled each other to have a share of the 27 bales of second-hand clothes in the full view of other high ranking party dignitaries.

The unruly officials scampered in different directions while carrying the bales of clothes.

Meanwhile, the donation also included two Wheel Chairs given to two Children with mobility difficulties.

And Banda stated that the gesture is aimed at helping the underprivileged in society.

Mazabuka District UPND Chairperson, Willfred Mulomba, expressed happiness with the donation.

One of the parents to the beneficiaries of the Wheel Chair, Glosa Malambo, thanked the First Family for coming to their aid.

