UPND CADRES TERRORISING RADIO STATIONS SHOCK FPI

The Free Press Initiative (FPI) Zambia is shocked and upset about the news of ruling UPND cadres storming two radio stations on the Copperbelt Province in the last two days.

FPI-Founder and Executive Director Joan Chirwa discloses that on the 31st of December, 2022, the UPND cadres stormed Kokoliko FM in Chingola and stopped a paid for radio programs which featured opposition member Chilufya Tayali.

Chirwa says the next day on 1st January, 2023, another group of UPND cadres stormed Mafken radio in Mufulira where they threatened to burn the radio station if they proceeded to host Tayali.

The FPI Executive Director tells Byta FM News that such behavior is shameful and unfavorable to principles of democracy which demand total respect for media freedom.

Chirwa notes what is even more annoying is the fact that such barbaric behavior has continued to surface even after several assurances by President Hakainde Hichilema.

She says that the president noted that his party and government will not tolerate the storming of radio stations by cadres because they “value” media freedom.

The FPI Executive Director says Politicians must understand that the media exists to ensure all democratic principles are followed in a democratic country by providing a platform where everyone who wishes to express themselves on national issues can do so without hindrance or fear.

She expects the party to go beyond an apology by the UPND National Youth Chairperson Gilbert Liswaniso by ensuring that all those behind the Copperbelt acts are made to account.

