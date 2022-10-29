UPND CALLS FOR INVESTIGATIONS INTO SOURCE OF K200, 000 NOMINATION FEES PF PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE ARE PAYING

By Patricia Male

The UPND in Lusaka Province is calling on investigative wings to investigate the Patriotic Front’s source of money that candidates vying for the party presidency are paying.

Party Lusaka Provincial Chairman Obvious Mwaliteta says he is aware that some of the candidates who have paid the K200, 000 nomination fees have never had such amounts and are on the verge of bankruptcy but is concerned seeing them flushing such huge sums of money.

Mr. Mwaliteta says it is therefore imperative that investigative wings of government follow the source of that money which according to gathered information shows that the money was not withdrawn but gotten from some known businessman with a view to launder his money which is under investigations.

He has said in a statement that the UPND has tried to analyze all those that have successfully filed their nominations and found that they are all qualified Zambians who can contest any position, but seeing them releasing that amount of money to fund a political party is deceit.

Mr. Mwaliteta says there is need to establish the source of that money, the banks where those accounts are sited and any other information that would satisfy the nation because as it stands, Zambians are so sure the money could be either proceeds of crime or money laundering activities.

And when contacted for a comment on the matter, Acting PF President Given Lubinda said calls to investigate the source of the nomination fees paid by party presidential aspirants are welcome.

PHOENIX NEWS