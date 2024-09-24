UPND calls for live debate between Hichilema and Lungu to see who will provide solutions
THE UPND through its consultant Mark Simuuwe has called for a live debate between President Hakainde Hichilema and his predecessor Edgar Lungu to see who has solutions to the current economic crisis.
In a statement, Simuuwe challenged the former president to surrender himself to the public and offer the solutions he has today through a debate.
The consultant claimed that Lungu has had no agenda for the people of Zambia despite his rantings about the economy.
“Let him tell us what solutions he has today , which he never had when he ruled the country for about seven years.”
“Let’s call for a live debate between ECL and HH, ECL will run away again. He will never change. When ECL was running away from Presidential debates, some people thought it was a PF strategy yet some of us knew that he has no capacity to debate, not even articulating issues, no solutions to the country’s problems, no clue, no data, nothing,” said Simuuwe.
Simuuwe urged the former president to consider offering solutions to the problems of the country as he calls for the removal of the UPND.
“Every time he is given an opportunity to speak, he rushes out to calling for removal of UPND from government without offering any solution to his own mess,” he wrote.
Simuuwe claims Lungu wants to bounce back to power because of how the UPND has revamped the economy.
By Catherine Pule
Kalemba, September 24, 2024
