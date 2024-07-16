UPND calls on ECL to meet HH



THE UPND in Lusaka has appealed to former President Edgar Lungu to consider accepting President Hakainde Hichilema’s call for a reconciliation meeting.



Lusaka Youth Chairperson, Anderson Banda, says President Hichilema has shown the willingness to meet his predecessor, and it is therefore prudent that the dialogue process should come to fruition.



Mr Banda said when the two leaders meet, the political tension that has characterised the country would could be eased.



Mr Banda said the people of Zambia would be happy to see former President Lungu and President Hichilema ironing out their differences and being in the same place at the same time.