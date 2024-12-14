UPND CAMPAIGN TEAM URGES KAWAMBWA VOTERS TO TURN OUT IN NUMBERS FOR NASON MUSONDA



December 14, 2024



The United Party for National Development (UPND) campaign team in Kawambwa Central Constituency has appealed to voters to turn out in large numbers and vote for the party’s candidate, Nason Musonda, in the upcoming parliamentary by-election.



Commerce, Trade, and Industry Minister Chipoka Mulenga has urged the electorate to choose the UPND candidate as a way of appreciating President Hakainde Hichilema’s leadership.



He highlighted the introduction of free education, which has provided equal access to education for all Zambians, as a notable achievement under the President’s administration.



Mr Mulenga also commended President Hichilema for ensuring that farmers are paid on time after delivering maize to the Food Reserve Agency (FRA).



He emphasized that the President’s willingness to work with everyone, irrespective of region or affiliation, reflects his commitment to inclusivity and national unity.



Minister of Youth, Sport, and Arts Elvis Nkandu urged voters not to look back, stating that the Patriotic Front (PF) and former President Edgar Chagwa Lungu will not return to power as their time has passed.



He encouraged voters to vote for Nason Musonda to ensure continued progress in Kawambwa.



Mr Nkandu also highlighted the government’s efforts to support farmers through the timely distribution of farming inputs under the Farmer Input Support Programme (FISP).



He noted that the government’s reforms have enhanced the program, which is benefiting over 1,024,434 small-scale farmers in the 2023/2024 farming season.



Minister of Rural and Urban Development Garry Nkombo cited the rehabilitation of roads, the increase in the Constituency Development Fund (CDF), and the introduction of free education as some of the major achievements of the UPND government.



He urged voters to maintain consistency in choosing leaders from the same political party to sustain the momentum of development.



The FISP package includes essential inputs such as compound-D, urea, maize seed, and legumes like groundnuts or soybeans.



President Hakainde Hichilema’s increased support for agriculture has been lauded as a significant move to boost production and improve the livelihoods of small-scale farmers.



UPND MT