UPND CANDIDATE BEMOANS LOW TURNOUT IN KWACHA POLL
By Rogan Labika
United Party for National Development (UPND) aspiring candidate Charles Mulenga has bemoaned the low voter turnout in the Kwacha Constituency by-election.
Mr. Mulenga says it is worrying to see people in Kwacha shying away from exercising their right to vote.
Mr. Mulenga who voted from Valley View Combined School Polling Station, has attributed the low voter turnout to the alleged failure by the Electoral Commission of Zambia to sensitize the people of Kwacha on the by-election.
Meanwhile, Valley View Combined School polling station 01 Presiding Officer Nathan Kasune confirmed to Diamond News that by 10:00hrs only 29 people had voted out of the 516 that are expected to vote from the said polling station.
There are 14 polling stations in Kwacha constituency and a total number of 64, 145 registered voters
That’s what you get from being foolish and selfish. Hichilema and Upnd are killing the spirit of competion by their crooked actions. People don’t want Hichilema and Upnd but you are forcing them to. So what have you gained from that? What ever come out it will still be challenged in the courts of law, until the people Kwacha and Kabushi get the right popular candidates! Shame on Upnd! So people have shunned voting because Hichilema has robbed them of the popular party, PF, and candidates they wanted. All this is making people hate Hichilema and Upnd very much, and PF becoming more and more popular! It’s over for Upnd! Bye, bye! Polio.
Shame on Hakainde for this circus.
He focuses too much on pettiness.