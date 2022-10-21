UPND CANDIDATE BEMOANS LOW TURNOUT IN KWACHA POLL

By Rogan Labika

United Party for National Development (UPND) aspiring candidate Charles Mulenga has bemoaned the low voter turnout in the Kwacha Constituency by-election.

Mr. Mulenga says it is worrying to see people in Kwacha shying away from exercising their right to vote.

Mr. Mulenga who voted from Valley View Combined School Polling Station, has attributed the low voter turnout to the alleged failure by the Electoral Commission of Zambia to sensitize the people of Kwacha on the by-election.

Meanwhile, Valley View Combined School polling station 01 Presiding Officer Nathan Kasune confirmed to Diamond News that by 10:00hrs only 29 people had voted out of the 516 that are expected to vote from the said polling station.

There are 14 polling stations in Kwacha constituency and a total number of 64, 145 registered voters