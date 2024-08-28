UPND can’t deliver a free and fair election, says Silumbe



IT will be very hard for the UPND to deliver a free and fair election in 2026 based on the way they have conducted themselves in all the by-elections which have taken place since they formed government, Leadership Movement president, Richard Silumbe has said.



Dr. Silumbe said violent cadres have always resurfaced at all the by-elections that have taken place around the country to an extent of blocking people from filing in their nomination and beating electoral officials.



He said UPND promised to end caderism but in by-elections, cadres suddenly resurfaced manning all the polling stations with their unruly behaviour.