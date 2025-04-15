UPND CAN’T WIN A FAIR ELECTION AGAINST PF – Hon. Brian Mundubile
UPND’s recent victory in the by-elections is self-deception because they competed against themselves.
UPND can’t win a fair election against PF.
In response to the UPND’s victory in eight out of nine by-elections held last Friday, Chief Government Spokesperson Cornelius Mweetwa said the ruling party’s victory was an endorsement of a vote of confidence in President Hakainde Hichilema.
The UPND should not celebrate their victory because they prevented the PF from participating. “UPND’s victory reminds me of one comedy by Mr Bean, where he bought 100 Christmas cards, signed them to himself and sent them to a mail…”
It is both surprising and concerning to hear honorable Brian Mundubile suggest that His Excellency President Hakainde Hichilema would be unable to secure a fair and transparent victory in the 2026 elections. In fact, President Hichilema is poised to win the elections legitimately, as he is the preferred choice of the majority of Zambians, having fulfilled many of the significant commitments he made during his campaign.
As a leader, he exemplifies integrity, honesty, and transparency. Throughout his presidency, he has shown genuine dedication to serving the Zambian people. His approachable nature, combined with his humility, further underscores his commitment to the nation.