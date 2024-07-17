UPND CAN’T WIN A FAIR ELECTION AGAINST PF – MUNDUBILE.



MPOROKOSO PF member of parliament Brian Mundubile says UPND’s recent victory in the by-elections is self-deception because they competed against themselves.



He adds that UPND can’t win a fair election against PF. In response to the UPND’s victory in eight out of nine by-elections held last Friday, Chief Government Spokesperson Cornelius Mweetwa said the ruling party’s victory was an endorsement of a vote of confidence in President Hakainde Hichilema.



However, when asked to comment on the election results, Mundubile said the UPND should not celebrate their victory because they prevented the PF from participating. "UPND's victory reminds me of one comedy by Mr Bean, where he bought 100 Christmas cards, signed them to himself and sent them to a mail