UPND Chairperson of Alliance Partners, and Minister of Infrastructure Hon. Charles Milupi’s Key Points on ZNBC’s Sunday Interview





UPND Alliance & Political Landscape



• UPND Alliance remains strong and has won 5 out of 6 recent by-elections, proving popularity to win the coming 2026 General elections with another landslide victory.

• The UPND is not moved and unconcerned about opposition alliances from the United Kwacha Alliance and Tonse Alliance, as effective coalitions require unity and clear leadership.



• The UPND as well is not involved in PF’s internal conflicts



Economic Challenges & Achievements



• The UPND government inherited a collapsed economy but has made significant progress, to recover, stabilize and grow the economy to positive growth.

• Zambia’s economy went into recession and defaulted on its debt loan repayment in November 2020.



• Debt-to-GDP ratio tripled from 2011 to 2016, making the economy unsustainable.

• Free education policy impacted food production, requiring maize imports from Tanzania. However, government implemented irrigation farming and other long-term solutions for food security.





Constitutional Amendments & Governance



• The proposed amendments are non-contentious and based on public input from previous constitutional review commissions.



• Opposition falsely claimed UPND intended to extend the presidential term, remove the running mate clause, and scrap the 50+1 electoral threshold and have been proved false.



• Delimitation has been widely supported to ensure fair representation and resource distribution.

• Increased Constituency Development Fund (CDF) will promote local development.





Infrastructure Development



• PF awarded projects without funds, leading to K12 billion debt and unfinished works.

• Cost of road construction has reduced from K1.3M per km to nearly half.



• $30M was paid for Lusaka-Ndola dual carriageway without any work done.

• Similar mismanagement occurred with FTJ University.

• Key projects like Lusaka-Ndola dual