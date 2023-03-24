UPND CHALLENGED TO EXPLAIN HOW PRESIDENTIAL TRIPS HAVE BENEFITED THE COUNTRY.

By Kalonje Mumba

The Former Ruling Patriotic Front –PF- has challenged the New Dawn Government to explain the benefits of the numerous trips President Hakainde Hichilema has been undertaking.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with Mafken FM radio PF Kantanshi Member of Parliament Anthony Mumba says the UPND Government has not been updating the nation on the outcome of the trips and other issues beyond the presidential trips.

Dr Mumba says there is need for the UPND Government to come out clearly to the Zambian people and give them regular updates on issues affecting them.

Meanwhile, the lawmaker has wondered why mining which is the backbone of the economy has been neglected in that minerals are scattered all over the country and there seems to be no plan by the government to harness them or even explore other options through the Private sector.