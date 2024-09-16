UPND COMMITMENT TO DELIVERING PROMISES AMIDST CHALLENGES, SAYS LISWANISO



As we strive to fulfil our campaign promises to the people of Zambia, we remain unwavering in our dedication to meaningful development. We will not rush decisions due to the impending 2026 elections, instead focusing on tangible progress.



Under President Hakainde Hichilema’s leadership, the Constituency Development Fund (CDF) has:



– Built schools

– Procured essential desks

– Provided skills training opportunities for those in need



While urban residents may not fully appreciate CDF’s impact, rural communities understand its significance.



In our three years in power, we’ve faced notable challenges, particularly the severe drought affecting agriculture and the energy sector, and subsequently, our economy. We acknowledge public concerns and recognize Zambia’s over-reliance on hydroelectricity and rainwater for agriculture.



However, we’ve learned valuable lessons from these challenges. As promised, we’ve made significant strides in addressing load shedding:



– Signed an MoU with China Datang Corporation Limited to diversify energy sources

– Partnered with Power China on three agreements:

1. Rooftop solar system projects

2. Kariba North Solar photovoltaic (PV) project

3. Kafue Gorge lower solar photovoltaic (PV) power plant



These efforts aim to address the current energy deficit and ensure long-term sustainability.



We urge all Zambians to support our endeavours toward a better future. Together, we can overcome challenges and achieve greatness.



Thank you.



Gilbert Liswaniso

UPND National Youth Chairman