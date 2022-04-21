UPND CONCERNED WITH CITIZENS KEEPING WILDLIFE IN THEIR BACKYARDS

The governing UPND has expressed concern over the growing number of private citizens keeping wild animals in their backyards.

The recent seizure of former Lusaka Province Minister, Bowman Lusambo’s property amounting to a total of K22 million wild animals among them Zebras and Wild Bucks has led to an uproar among Zambians leaving much of the citizenry demanding for the legality of keeping animals in the private residents’ backyard.

Commenting on the matter, member of Tourism and Environmental Protection Committee, Kalaluka Mulyokela has stressed that though there are no legal implications to those keeping animals away from their natural habitat, it was imperative that people didn’t subject animals to any form of cruelty.

He said he was however concerned that the acquisition and possession of wild life by named individuals was questionable and needed clarity.

He wondered how Mr Lusambo, whom he accused of keeping animals in an area less than the stipulated 400 square meters, acquired the animals in his back Chamba Valley mansion.

He urged those intending to acquire wildlife to follow the laid down procedures by the Zambia Wild Life Authority-ZAWA-such as thorough and proper property assessment to determine the right species of animals were kept.

UPND MEDIA TEAM