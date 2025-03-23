UPND CONDEMNS GIVEN KATUTA’S CALL TO BAR YOUTHS FROM PARLIAMENT

By Respite Kaoma

The United Party for National Development (UPND) has condemned remarks by Chienge Independent Member of Parliament, Given Katuta, suggesting that youths should be prevented from contesting parliamentary seats.

The Chienge MP recently took to social media, urging fellow incumbent MPs to block young candidates from unseating them in the 2026 general elections and beyond.

Reacting to the remarks, UPND Luapula Province Information and Publicity Secretary Haggai Khumalo described Ms Katuta’s stance as disappointing and selfish, arguing that it undermines democratic principles and the credibility of Parliament.

He emphasized that youth participation in politics is crucial for fostering stability and inclusivity, ensuring that policies reflect their interests.

He further warned that suppressing youth involvement in governance could lead to political disillusionment and disempowerment.