UPND CONSTITUTIONAL AMENDMENT PROPOSALS ARE MORE DANGEROUS AND ILL FATED THAN BILL 10



Lawyer Frank Gwaba writes……



Our Minister of Justice has finally delivered her ministerial statement on the highly contentious constitutional amendments. This statement contains a mix of progressive incentives to undertake the process and some highly contentious proposals that, if permitted to proceed, would be more detrimental than the ill-fated Bill 10.





To begin with, I wish to underscore only two highly contentious proposed amendments. The proposal to eliminate bye-elections and also the proposal to relegate the constitutional clause on the number of nominated members of parliament into an Act of Parliament, as highly misplaced and deceptive.



With regards to the proposal to do away with bye elections, although this proposal may sound moral and well-intentioned, it is essential to acknowledge democracy as an expensive undertaking. Such proposals can only be equated to similar clauses in the ill-fated Bill 10 that had proposed a coalition government in a presidential governance system. This provision to do away with bye elections is just as absurd and devoid of merit in a system as ours for as long as our electoral system remains one that elects individual candidates instead of the sponsoring political party as is the case in South Africa.





Getting rid of by-elections would entail electorates voting for a political party instead of an individual. That would then allow any incumbent political party in that constituency, in case of resignations or death, to nominate a replacement. This proposal would further require that we tinker with the whole electoral system, transitioning it into a proportional representative system. It would also mean, even the president of the country would now be subjected to a recall by his party if it ever desired. He would no longer be elected through adult suffrage. But rather, his political party would have to take precedence over him and the president would have to be elected from within his political party.





The next contentious proposal is one that hope to relegate the clause on nominated parliamentarians to an Act of Parliament. If passed, it would be the most lethal of all the proposed amendments. It would mean the incumbent administration would rule in perpetuity until Jesus comes. Any threat of losing power, the administration would just seek the intervention of its Minister of Justice, who through a Statutory Instrument, would decree desired numbers of MPs as proposed nominees for purposes of revamping their majority to continue governing.





Relegating this clause to an Act of Parliament is likely to be the most abused proposal. It risks allowing the leadership of the country to fall into the hands of unelected officials turning us into a dictatorship. If one have ever wondered the levels of disdain Americans attribute to Donald Trump for allowing Elon Musk to behave like a co president, try allowing this proposal here in Zambia.



Should our leadership be keen to nominate people to help it govern, let them push for such progressive amendments like the appointment of cabinet outside parliament. With such, they can appoint whomsoever they desire and most of us would not even bother on the numbers except on the calibre of would-be appointees.





Finally, I wish to advise this administration if it still cares to listen to us the general citizens that their timing for these constitutional amendments is a recipe for their downfall.



Most citizens are more concerned with the economic challenges they face than a constitution they believe in its current state is sufficient for any well-intentioned leader to deliver. All these exaggerated manoeuvres to tinker with the constitution are mere provocations that might signal the demise of this administration just as was the case with their predecessors over Bill 10.





Zambia is not ending in 2026. All your intended amendments can be done thereafter. For now, please, let your concern be on the dwindling standard of living of your people. We are too broke.



Ndamana.