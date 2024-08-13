UPND corruption more harmful – Sangwa



RENOWNED constitutional Lawyer John Sangwa has described the corruption that is happening in the UPND government as more harmful than the corruption that was observed in the past.



And Sangwa says he as disappointed as many Zambians are with the manner in which the UPND is running government.



“When the President (Hakainde Hichilema) declares the fight against corruption, that was just a slogan. But here is the problem about why this fight is not serious.

Corruption under PF is already done. These people have already stolen money, they have already taken their bribes and the damage is already done. So you have two kinds of corruption.



There is past corruption and there is ongoing corruption. Now, the most harmful corruption is not the past corruption, it is the corruption that is happening now that is more harmful,” Mr Sangwa said.