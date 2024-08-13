UPND corruption more harmful – Sangwa
RENOWNED constitutional Lawyer John Sangwa has described the corruption that is happening in the UPND government as more harmful than the corruption that was observed in the past.
And Sangwa says he as disappointed as many Zambians are with the manner in which the UPND is running government.
“When the President (Hakainde Hichilema) declares the fight against corruption, that was just a slogan. But here is the problem about why this fight is not serious.
Corruption under PF is already done. These people have already stolen money, they have already taken their bribes and the damage is already done. So you have two kinds of corruption.
There is past corruption and there is ongoing corruption. Now, the most harmful corruption is not the past corruption, it is the corruption that is happening now that is more harmful,” Mr Sangwa said.
You asked for it, some of us knew the magnitude of the corruption that was coming with him.
Is it really proper that John Sangwa should be talking like this? How did a certain former client of his firm get acquitted after giving an unsworn statement in his defence during criminal proceedings while his co-accused who gave sworn statements and were cross-examined were sent to jail? Sangwa should quietly reflect on this and not take the general public’s ignorance as an advantage to talk as if he himself can be trusted to fight corruption in Zambia.