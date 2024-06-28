UPND COUNCILLOR ASSAULT POLICE OFFICER.

….as party officials in Kanyama constituency are concerned that the police officers are fearing to arrest the civic leader because is powerful

A UPND Chinika ward 11 councillor Masauso Ngoma has allegedly assaulted a police officer at Kanyama level one police post.

Party officials and some police officers at Kanyama level one police post who sort anonymity for fear of victimisation confirmed the development.

The sources said the Kanyama police post CIO want the matter to die a natural death in order to protect his job.

The sources said it is shocking that the state are protecting a criminal whose case is active at police and they are mistreating Petauke Member of Parliament Emmanuel Jay Banda whose case happened nine years ago.

They said the state must also take interest in this matter instead of shielding a criminal in the name of being politically powerful.

The sources said the law must be applied fairly.

“This matter is active at the police. This man is decampaigning the party in the constituency and if we are not careful we shall lose terribly in 2026.

Most of the police officers at Kanyama police post including the CIO they are scared to handle the matter because they will lose their jobs. Mr Ngoma has become so powerful just because his a councillor. Our appeal is that let him be arrest,” the sources said.

They said the higher authorities must ensure that Mr Ngoma is arrested so that the law can take its course.

“The way Jay Jay has been subjected to face the law even if the issue occurred sometime back, even this man should face the law too,” the sources said.

(Credit: Daily Nation Zambia)