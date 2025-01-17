UPND councillor expelled for saying he had never seen a useless govt as this one

The UPND has expelled Chisankane ward councillor Kebby Sikangila for saying he had never seen such as useless government as UPND, after police demolished structures on the land belonging to ZAWA.

He said he was ready to resign as councillor from a party he described as “nonsense” starting “from the top.”

He said he did not even know why he joined the UPND in the first place, which he said could not protect people, saying he could not be a councillor with a useless government such as this one.

“Some of us are ready to resign. I can’t be a councillor with a useless government like this … bad administration like this. This is nonsense, starting from the top. My heart is bleeding. I don’t even know why I joined UPND where there is no leadership. Just to protect people, it’s something else, from the top. Ahh!! It’s very sad,” Sikangila said. “Our people let’s just find better opposition where we can join.”

He said he used his money to campaign for the President, but he was more interested in just making his name.

“Forget about UPND now, it’s useless,” said Sikangila.

The ruling party has also expelled national management committee member Frazer Moonde for indiscipline, having launched a K2 million defamation lawsuit against the State, accusing Cabinet minister Jack Mwiimbu of deliberately misleading President Hakainde Hichilema by falsely claiming that he attempted to incite civil unrest using Kenya’s schemes.

Moonde alleged that on July 24, 2024, during a State House meeting, President Hichilema accused him of treason for allegedly encouraging dissent and comparing it to Kenya’s https://dailyrevelationzambia.com/upnd-councillor-expelled-for-saying-he-had-never-seen-a-useless-govt-as-this-one