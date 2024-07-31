UPND COUNCILOR IN KABWE SENTENCED TO 9 MONTHS IMPRISONMENT FOR THEFT

Kabwe Magistrate court has sentenced to 9 months imprisonment Lukanga ward councilor and farmer, Belemu Sibanze, for stealing building materials from the Lukanga intercity Bus Station construction site in Kabwe.

Sibanze, a member of the United Party for National Development -UPND, was yesterday 30th July 2024 found guilty of theft contrary to section 272 of the Penal Code Chapter 87 of the laws of Zambia.

The court heard that between August 1 and November 1, 2023, Sibanze stole 7 bags of cement valued at K945, property of Kabwe Municipal Council.

Despite pleading not guilty, the court was satisfied with the evidence presented, which included witness testimony placing Sibanze at the scene of the crime.

The magistrate found no motive for the witnesses to falsely implicate Sibanze and relied on their evidence to convict him.

Sibanze was sentenced to 9 months imprisonment at Mukubeko Correctional Facility in Kabwe.