UPND COUNCILOR RESIGNS

The Kalobo District Council in Western Province has confirmed receipt of a resignation letter from Muchatanga Ward Councilor, Kaselo Kawewe.

According to the letter dated 30th August, 2022 addressed to the Council Chairperson and copied to the office of the Council Secretary, Kawewe stated that he has decided to relinquish his political position, as United Party for National Development-UPND Councilor after being successfully recruited in the civil service, as a teacher.

The Council has since written to the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) to inform them of the Councilor’s decision and for onward action.

This is according to a statement released to Byta FM by Kalabo Council Public Relations Officer, Benny Munyama.