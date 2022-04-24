By Fanny Kalonda

THE Leadership Movement has expressed disappointment in the manner government is handling the fight against corruption.

Party president Richard Silumbe says it is now eight months without anyone being convicted for the offence despite having so many suspects in court.



“This is eight months after being elected, and yet we have not seen anything come out in terms of fighting corruption. The DPP is not to blame for this. It is the UPND government that is not showing seriousness in ensuring that these people are put to book,” he told The Mast. “Now we have seen that the new dawn government has not been prudent in terms of fulfilling promises. You have seen they were singing songs of seizing government. Now they are in government and all we are seeing is evidence that criminals are not in jail because they are just the same as the previous government with the deals they are cutting.”



Dr Silumbe accused the new dawn government of cutting more deals than their predecessor, the Patriotic Front.

“They cut a deal with a person with a lot of money that is unexplained and let go. All this shows that the new dawn government is not fighting corruption but cutting deals with criminals and actually engaging with that relationship with criminals. It’s such things that derail the fight against corruption in the country,” said Dr Silumbe.