UPND DEFENDS ECONOMIC POLICIES, CALLS FOR INCLUSIVE CONSTITUTIONAL REFORMS



March 11, 2025



CHOMA – The UPND government has defended its economic policies, stating that they are effectively addressing the cost of living and creating opportunities for Zambians.





Mr. Situla Sikwindi, who is the United Party for National Development Deputy Media Director, pointed out that policies such as free education, free trading spaces in markets, timely payment of retirement benefits, and access to partial withdrawals from NAPSA have significantly reduced the financial burden on citizens.





He was speaking on a special phone-in program on Byta FM in Choma today, where he argued that despite current economic challenges, the previous regime had plunged the country into a debt crisis, which the new government is working hard to resolve.





In reference to some New Dawn government policies, he noted that school bursaries for university students are enabling more young people to access higher education, while the recruitment of over 11,000 health workers at once, for instance, demonstrates the government’s commitment to job creation.





Unlike in the past, where employment opportunities were scarce, the current administration is actively working to provide both immediate and long-term benefits for the Zambian people.





On constitutional reforms, Mr. Sikwindi, speaking as a governance expert, emphasized the need for inclusivity, unlike the current constitution.



He stated that approximately 70% of Zambians are excluded from governance participation due to limitations in the current constitution.



He called for amendments that would ensure broader citizen involvement in decision-making processes, arguing that a more inclusive constitution would strengthen democracy and empower citizens to have a greater say in the country’s affairs.



(C) UPND MEDIA TEAM