UPND DEMONIZED DAY OF PRAYER, THEY’VE NO MORAL RIGHT TO ATTEND EVENT – Humphrey Kabwe

By Pesulani Mwale

Economic Front Party National Spokesperson, Humphrey Kabwe says the United Party for National Development-UPND leadership have no moral right to organize and attend the National Day of Prayer, Fasting, Repentance and Reconciliation.

Kabwe states that it strange for the UPND leadership to organize the event which they demonised and scandalized when former president Edgar Lungu declared 18th October a public holiday.

He recalls that while in opposition, the UPND insulted Lungu for declaring the day of prayer, with an instruction to their members not to attend the National event.

Kabwe airs that what was more annoying is how UPND carders and leadership verbally attacked the clergy who attended and graced the day of prayer.

He feels that the ruling party is been hypocritical and acting without integrity to be in the forefront of an event they frowned upon without first apologizing for their previous stance on the issue.

Kabwe questions what has changed for the UPND to organise and attend the National Day of prayer, wondering if it is because the event is now being organised by their preferred clergymen.

He has demanded that President Hakainde Hichilema repents and apologizes to the people of Zambia for having demonised the event.

Kabwe also calls on Zambians to forgive Hichilema and his leadership for having demonised the National Day of Prayer, Fasting, Repentance and Reconciliation.