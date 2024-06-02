UPND DENIES INVOLVEMENT IN CHIPATA COMPOUND THUG INCIDENT, NHP CONDEMNS RALLY BLOCKAGE

Lusaka, 1 June 2024 – The ruling United Party for National Development (UPND) has distanced itself from thugs who armed themselves with machetes in Lusaka’s Chipata Compound of Mandevu Constituency, where the opposition New Heritage Party (NHP) was prevented from holding a rally.

Responding to public concerns that political thuggery has resurfaced, UPND Deputy Media Director Cheelo Katambo stated that the party is committed to the principles of good governance and categorically denied any association with the violent group.

“The UPND is founded on the tenets of good governance and we do not condone any form of violence. The group that armed themselves with machetes in Chipata Compound is in no way associated with the UPND,” Katambo said.

The incident occurred during a planned rally by the New Heritage Party, which was blocked by police despite prior notice being given according to specified procedures. NHP President Chishala Kateka criticized the police action as undemocratic, highlighting the infringement on the party’s right to assemble and communicate with the public.

“We had given prior notice as required, yet our rally was blocked. This is undemocratic and an infringement on our rights,” Kateka stated. “The people of Mandevu have a right to hear what the opposition has to offer, and actions like these undermine our democratic processes.”

The blocking of the rally and the appearance of armed thugs have raised concerns about political freedom and public safety in Zambia. The UPND’s swift denial of involvement aims to reassure the public of their commitment to non-violence and democratic principles, while the NHP’s condemnation of the police action calls for greater respect for opposition activities.

