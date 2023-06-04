UPND DIDN’T PAY ME FOR MONITORING ELECTIONS – HABEENZU

A Choma resident who was engaged as a Polling Agent for the United Party for National Development-UPND during the 2021 General Elections has complained of not receiving payment thus far.

Nason Habeenzu tells Byta FM Zambia that non of the Agents stationed at UCZ Polling Station received allowances from the UPND despite spending sleepless nights during the elections.

Habeenzu further alleges that the UPND had promised the Polling Agents with jobs if elections were won, a promise which is yet to be fulfilled.

But UPND Choma District Youth Chairperson, Dunbar Muchimba (in picture), has denied the allegations, adding that all Polling Agents who were engaged by the party were given allowances for their services.

