UPND DISCRIMINATING UNEDUCATED PEOPLE – DR. SILUMBE

By Correspondent Reporter

Leadership Movement (LM) leader Richard Silumbe says the UPND administration must not use education to divide society.

Dr Silumbe says government must allow every Zambian to contribute to the emancipation of the country’s economy irrespective of their education status.

Reacting to Lusaka businessman Ziya Tembo’s complaint that the UPND administration is only considering educated people for employment opportunities.

Dr. Silumbe says it is imperative that government gives job opportunities to everyone regardless of their education background.

According to Dr Silumbe, there is no country that is developed today that has segregated uneducated people.

The opposition leader cited America and Europe that have used uneducated people to contribute to their economies through craft works.

“This education thing, is not meant for jobs. It is not meant to segregate who should be given a job or who should not be given. Education is meant for civilisation and development of skills. A person who is not educated is able to work in a particular area where they are able to contribute because every person has a talent and can contribute to the economic welfare of the country,” he said.

Dr Silumbe said it is a joke for the country to have 90 percent of the youth population languishing in the streets, with only 10 percent eligible for jobs.

The opposition leader said the Leadership Movement will ensure that it employs 4 million youths in the National Service

“Do you need education qualifications to hold a pick and shovel? Do you need qualifications to work in the State Farms?” Dr Silumbe wondered.