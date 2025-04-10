UPND Dismisses Social Media Posts Attributed to Former President Edgar Lungu



Lusaka, Thursday, 10th April 2025 — The UPND Media Team has taken note of recent statements circulating in the media, particularly those quoted by the Daily Nation Newspaper and attributed to a social media page reportedly managed on behalf of former President Edgar Chagwa Lungu (ECL).





We wish to place on record that we fully acknowledge and respect the statement issued by Hon. Tasila Lungu, daughter of the former President, in which she clarified that her father has not made any public statement and that at the appropriate time, he will speak for himself.





In light of Hon. Tasila Lungu’s position, we categorically dismiss the contents of the purported post made by ECL’s alleged social media handlers. The fact that these individuals failed to seek clearance from the Lungu family itself renders their publication misleading and unofficial. As such, the so-called response to President Hakainde Hichilema allegedly made on ECL’s page does not represent the views or words of former President Edgar Lungu.





The UPND Media Team will only regard as credible and official any statement that is delivered directly by President Lungu himself, preferably in a physical appearance or video format where he speaks clearly.





Until such a time, we shall wait for an official update from the Chief Government Spokesperson, Hon. Cornelius Mweetwa, who we trust will guide the nation with facts and clarity in due course.





Meanwhile, we call upon all political opportunists and self-appointed spokespersons to refrain from exploiting this situation. Let the former President receive his medical care in peace and dignity, without being drawn into unfounded political narratives.





We urge all well-meaning citizens to remain calm and focused on facts rather than speculation.



Issued by:

Mark Simuuwe

UPND Media Director

Lusaka, Zambia



©UPND Media Team