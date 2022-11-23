UPND DISTANCES ITSELF FROM CLAIMS OF RUNNING A BRANCH AND COLLECTING MONEY AT KULIMA TOWER BUS STATION

By Musonda Kalumba

The UPND in Lusaka has refuted claims that it is running an active branch and collecting money from bus drivers at Kulima tower bus station.

This follows claims by one of the bus drivers Bruce Mukumbila who was allegedly chased from the station for withdrawing from the contribution exercise among the station drivers because UPND cadres are collecting money from them to finance their branch.

But commenting on the matter, UPND Lusaka District Chairman Saviours Ndaba said the party does not have any cadres that are collecting money from any bus station, and that the concerns raised by Mr. Mukumbila who reported the matter to the Ministry of Local Government and the media is playing politics in the station.

Mr. Ndaba who has acknowledged that Mr. Mukumbila was chased from the station says the latter is a member of the Patriotic Front and working with the Socialist Party trying to bring politics in the station which did not sit well with other members of the station causing him to get agitated and begin claiming that UPND cadres are collecting money from the drivers.

PHOENIX NEWS