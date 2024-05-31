UPND DISTANCES ITSELF FROM SUSPECTED PARTY CADRES WHO INSULTED FORMER PRESIDENT EDGAR LUNGU YESTERDAY

UPND National Youth Chairperson Gilbert Liswaniso has distanced his office and the party from suspected party cadres who insulted and threatened violence against Former President Edgar Lungu at the Drug Enforcement Commission-DEC- offices where his family members appeared for questioning yesterday.

Addressing the media in Lusaka this morning, Mr Liswaniso said he has summoned the party provincial youth chairperson to identify and establish if indeed those involved belong to the upnd.

Mr Liswaniso says if it is established that the youths belong to the UPND, disciplinary action will be taken and the resolutions will be submitted to the National Management Committee for further action as there were no such instructions issued by his office.

He has since condemned the actions by the suspected UPND cadres as they are against the country`s culture which demands that elders are given the respect they deserve.

Suspected UPND cadres chanting party slogans yesterday insulted and threatened to violently harm Mr. Lungu and his entourage at DEC offices in Lusaka in full view of police officers.

PN