“UPND DOES NOT DELIGHT IN THE CHILANGWA’S MISFORTUNE”



UPND National Chairperson for Elections Gary Nkombo says the party does not delight in the misfortune that befell the incarcerated Kawambwa Member of Parliament Nixon Chilangwa.





Mr Nkombo however urged the people of Kawambwa to give the UPND a chance by electing its first Member of Parliament in Kawambwa on December 20.





He said this during campaigns for the UPND candidate Nason Musonda in the upcoming Kawambwa Parliamentary by-election.



Speaking at the same event , Chingola Member of Parliament Chipoka Mulenga said the government has made a lot of progress economically such as increasing CDF and supporting farmers with inputs.





Later, UPND National Management Committee Member Elvis Nkandu said government will soon start giving out farming inputs to vulnerable elderly people.





Meanwhile, Socialist Party Luapula Province Spokesperson Innocent Kapwepwe said his party is prepared ahead of the elections on the 20th of December.





The election was called to replace area Member of Parliament Nixon Chilangwa after he was convicted by the courts of law.



ZNBC