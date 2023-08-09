UPND DOESN’T CARE ABOUT ZAMBIANS AS CAN BE SEEN BY COST OF MEALIE MEAL – CHISELA

ZAMBIANS United for sustainable Development-ZUSD President, Lazarus Chisela, has accused government of not caring about the affairs of its citizens as seen by the high price of mealie meal across the country.

Chisela tells Byta FM Zambia News in an interview government should have subsidized the maize selling price to Millers through the Food Reserve Agency-FRA to lower the cost of production of the staple food.

He says government should not be solely concerned on making profits through FRA, but should instead see to it that citizens get a generally affordable price for mealie meal.

Chisela has advised government to consider setting up State farms for the production of all-year if it is to have direct control on mealie meal prices.

He cautions government to learn from past administration who lost post owing to a food crisis and the high cost of living.

Recently, Chief Chipepo of Gwembe and Siavonga districts in Southern Province urged farmers to diversify into Millet and Sorghum so as to reduce dependence on maize mealie meal.

