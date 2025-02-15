UPND DWINDLED POLITICAL FORTUNES HAS NOTHING TO DO WITH THE ALLEGED OPPOSITION PROPAGANDA BUT THEIR OWN FAILURE TO DELIVER DELIVERABLES TO THE PEOPLE



The UPND government’s failure to deliver deliverables to the people does not amount to propaganda.



The true victims of poor governance are the ordinary citizens.



The question we should be asking the UPND is whether the escalating and rising cost of living in the country is a result Opposition propaganda?



Is the chronic and perennial shortages of drugs in our hospitals propaganda? Is the energy crisis in the Country also propaganda being spread by the opposition?



It is prudent to counsel the UPND leadership to learn to accept failures and start addressing them as opposed to making misplaced assertions that they’re a creation of the opposition.



No serious leaders can be wasting time dwelling on trivialities like preferred office titles of how the President should be addressed or wasting precious time attempting to design a flag and an emblem when the country is beset with debilitating national challenges that is requiring the full attention of the leadership.



No one believes that the UPND government in the current form or state stands any realistic chance of bouncing back to power, given the overwhelming catalogue of failures.



Certainly, the UPND stands no chance in a million years of ever bouncing back to government.



The dwindling political fortunes of the UPND government has nothing to do with propaganda from the opposition political parties as alleged by UPND operatives but their own failures to govern the country.



Nasson Msoni