Media Statement for Release

UPND EDUCATION POLICY GETS 60 % RATING AS IT HITS 2 YEARS IN GOVERNMENT

August 13, 2023

KAFUE – As the New Dawn Administration clocks two years in office this August 2023, National Action for Quality Education in Zambia (NAQEZ) has rated its performance in Education as 60% achievement.

The historic recruitment of 30,496 teachers in the year 2022, declaration and implementation of free education from pre-school (ECE) to Grade 12, timely release of funds to all GRZ and grant-aided achools in the country, commissioning of the 2022-2024 curriculum review process, promotion of skills development among young people, and construction of a number of classroom blocks using Constituency Development Fund (CDF) justify NAQEZ’s rating that the New Dawn Administration has scored above 50% in the education sector so far.

Issued by:

Peter Kalenga

NAQEZ Director of Media and Advocacy